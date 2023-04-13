- ECONOMY
Japan Feb. Machinery Orders Log 1st Fall in 3 Months
10:30 JST, April 13, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in February fell 4.5% from the previous month, down for the first time in three months, the Cabinet Office said Wednesday.
Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, stood at ¥888.0 billion.
The February decline, which followed a 9.5% rise in January, was milder than the median estimate of a 7.8% decrease in a Jiji Press survey of 17 economic research institutes, whose estimates ranged from a fall of 2.0% to a drop of 13.0%.
The Cabinet Office maintained its basic view that machinery orders appear to be at a standstill.
In February, machinery orders from manufacturers grew 10.2% to ¥433.3 billion, reflecting a rise in demand for cranes and other transporting machines from general-purpose and production machinery makers, as well as a large order for nuclear power generation equipment from the nonferrous metal industry.
Orders from nonmanufacturers plunged 14.7% to ¥460.6 billion, following the previous month’s brisk orders for construction machines from construction companies and for train cars and other equipment from the transport and postal services sector.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
- China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression