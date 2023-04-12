- ECONOMY
Bank Lending Hits Record High in FY 2022
17:46 JST, April 12, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Outstanding bank lending in Japan hit a record high of ¥565,670.7 billion at the end of fiscal 2022 due to strong funding demand from businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, the Japanese Bankers Association said Tuesday.
The lending balance grew 4.1% during the year ended last month, up from a 1.2% increase in fiscal 2021, according to the association’s data that covered 110 commercial banks across the country.
