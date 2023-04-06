Average Gasoline Prices Rise for 3rd Week in Row

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Retail prices of regular gasoline in Japan averaged ¥168.1 per liter as of Monday, up ¥0.1 from a week before and rising for the third straight week, according to the industry ministry.

The average pump price was up in 26 of the country’s 47 prefectures, flat in three prefectures and down in the remaining 18, the ministry said Wednesday.

The highest average was logged in Nagano prefecture, at ¥178.8.

Government subsidies paid to oil wholesalers had the effect of pushing down the nationwide average pump price by ¥8.