Govt Aims to Get Tourists to Spend More

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government aims to boost consumption by tourists from abroad to ¥200,000 per person by 2025, when the World Expo will be held in Osaka.

The target is included in a new tourism promotion basic plan adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday. The target level is up about ¥40,000 from per-capita spending by foreign tourists to Japan in 2019, before the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which dealt a devastating blow to the tourism sector.

The new plan, which covers fiscal 2023-2025, also calls on the government to work to increase foreign tourists to regional areas, setting a target of two nights per person for their stay at locations outside Japan’s three metropolitan areas, up from 1.4 nights in 2019.