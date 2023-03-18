Japanese Government and Bank of Japan Vow Cooperation amid Global Market Turmoil

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Officials from the government and the Bank of Japan on Friday affirmed they will work together to closely watch any impact on the country’s financial system from global market turmoil.

The meeting between the Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the BOJ came as financial markets have come under stress globally due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and concerns over the health of Credit Suisse.

“We’ll closely watch any impact on the Japanese economy with a strong sense of caution, while working closely with authorities in other countries,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters after the meeting.

Officials from the three agencies meet when financial markets come under pressure. Such a three-way meeting last took place in September last year in response to the yen’s rapid weakening.

Participants to Friday’s meeting also included FSA Commissioner Junichi Nakajima and BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida.