BOJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda Says Bold Monetary Easing Measures Effective in Boosting Economy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda

At a press conference following a Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting on Friday, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda spoke about his decade at the helm of the central bank.

“Bold monetary easing measures have had the effect of boosting the economy and prices, and there’s no longer deflation in the sense of prices falling continuously,” said Kuroda, who assumed the top post at the BOJ in spring 2013.

Although critics have highlighted side effects of the decade-long easing measures, Kuroda stressed: “We have devised a variety of measures to ensure effective and sustainable monetary easing.”