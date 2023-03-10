Diet Approves Kazuo Ueda as Next Bank of Japan Governor

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kazuo Ueda

The House of Councillors on Friday morning approved the government’s proposal to appoint economist Kazuo Ueda as the Bank of Japan’s next governor.

He is set to take over from BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda when Kuroda’s term ends in April.

The procedure to appoint the central bank’s new leadership has now been completed, as the House of Representatives approved the proposal a day earlier.