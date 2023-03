Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Cabinet Office is seen in the Kasumigaseki area of Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s gross domestic product increased at an annualized rate of 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said in a revised report Thursday.

A preliminary report released by the agency last month showed that GDP grew at an annualized rate of 0.6% in the three months ended last December.