BOJ Governor Nominee Kazuo Ueda: “Necessary for Monetary Easing to Continue”

Kazuo Ueda, a former Bank of Japan policy board member who is expected to be chosen to succeed outgoing BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda after his term ends April 8, said Friday evening that the current policy of large-scale monetary easing was “appropriate.”

“Given the current economic situation and prices, the current BOJ policy is appropriate,” Ueda said. “I think that continuing monetary easing will be necessary.”

Ueda, 71, is a specialist in international economics who is currently a professor at Kyoritsu Women’s University, which would make him the first academic to be appointed as BOJ governor. He is a graduate of the University of Tokyo and has a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.