- ECONOMY
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda Set to Be Succeeded by Kazuo Ueda
16:35 JST, February 10, 2023
The government on Friday decided to nominate Kazuo Ueda, formerly a member of the Bank of Japan Policy Board, as the next governor of the central bank to replace incumbent Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will end on April 8.
