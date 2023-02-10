  • ECONOMY

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda Set to Be Succeeded by Kazuo Ueda

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kazuo Ueda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:35 JST, February 10, 2023

The government on Friday decided to nominate Kazuo Ueda, formerly a member of the Bank of Japan Policy Board, as the next governor of the central bank to replace incumbent Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will end on April 8.

