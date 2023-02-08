- ECONOMY
Japan Releases Names of Firms Opposed to Suppliers’ Price Hikes
17:22 JST, February 8, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s industry ministry on Tuesday released the names of companies that have shown reluctance to accept price hikes by small suppliers and to engage in price negotiations with them.
Japan Post Co., a Japan Post Holdings Co. unit, was rated the worst in terms of how much small suppliers were able to pass on higher costs to clients, according to the ministry.
Machinery maker Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. was rated the worst in terms of engaging in price negotiations with suppliers during April-September last year, the ministry said.
