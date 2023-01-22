Japan Govt to Nominate New Bank of Japan Governor in Feb.

Reuters file photo

Visitors are seen at the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo on Jan.17, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japanese government will nominate the successor to outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in February for Diet approval, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has indicated.

In a news show of BS TV Tokyo Corp. broadcast Sunday, the anchor told Kishida that the nominee list needs to be submitted to the Diet by the end of February, given various schedules.

Kishida gave his assent and said that a different person will succeed Kuroda. Kishida’s comments were recorded Thursday.

Under law, the cabinet appoints the BOJ’s governor and two deputy governors after obtaining approval from the Diet.

Kuroda will reach the end of his term on April 8, while the terms of the two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, will end on March 19.

The government is considering submitting its appointment plan for the new governor and deputy governors around Feb. 10.

Kishida also said he has not decided when to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap general election.

He added he will consider when to seek a popular verdict as he deals with tasks such as how to encourage rises in workers’ salaries and shore up the country’s declining birth rate.

The ordinary Diet session starting Monday is expected to focus on tax increases to finance a planned defense spending boost.

“We’ll explain thoroughly through Diet debates” what led the government to decide the tax hikes, Kishida said.