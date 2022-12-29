Govt begins soliciting bids for 4 offshore wind power projects

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Offshore wind turbines at Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture on Dec 22.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government on Wednesday began soliciting companies to operate offshore wind power generation projects in four designated areas around the country.

Several dozen companies including major power utilities, general trading houses and oil wholesalers are expected to file applications by the deadline at the end of June 2023.

The move is part of Japan’s efforts to achieve its goal of boosting the share of renewable energy in the country’s electricity sources from the 2021 level of 20.3% to 36-38% in 2030.

The four areas are respectively located off Happo and Noshiro in Akita Prefecture, off Oga, Katagami and Akita, also in Akita Prefecture, off Murakami and Tainai in Niigata Prefecture, and off Enoshima island in Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture.