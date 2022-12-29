Govt seeks continued marine war insurance

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Financial Services Agency

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government has asked non-life insurers to continue providing marine war insurance in Russian waters to ensure that Japan can keep importing liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project.

The Financial Services Agency and the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made the written request to the General Insurance Association of Japan on Tuesday.

Last week, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. told policyholders that they will stop providing insurance to cover damage to ships from war in Russian waters, effective from next January.