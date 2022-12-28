- ECONOMY
World Cup helps push up restaurant sales in Nov.
11:28 JST, December 28, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Restaurant sales in Japan in November rose 8.9% from a year before, up for the 12th straight month, the Japan Food Service Association has said.
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Japan reached the round of 16, gave a lift to fast food takeouts and deliveries, the association said Monday.
Restaurants also enjoyed brisk demand from foreign visitors after the easing of the government’s coronavirus-related border control measures and the start of a nationwide travel discount program.
The November sales continued to exceed those of three years before, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast food restaurant sales rose 9.2% from a year before, with a major hamburger chain’s menu items with a World Cup theme selling well.
Sales at pubs and izakaya Japanese-style bars grew 14.7%, as establishments showing World Cup matches attracted visitors and there was early demand for year-end parties.
But the sector’s sales were only about 60% of pre-pandemic levels due to the lack of large-scale drinking parties and after parties.
