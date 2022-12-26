Japan’s per-capita GDP falls to 20th in OECD

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Cabinet Office building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan placed 20th in terms of per-capita gross domestic product among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Cabinet Office has said.

Japan fell from the previous year’s 19th position, overtaken by France.

Japan’s per-capita nominal GDP inched down 0.5% from the previous year to $39,803.

Although it grew in yen terms, the dollar-converted figure was down due to the Japanese currency’s depreciation.

The country’s overall nominal GDP came to $5 trillion, remaining the third highest after the United States and China.