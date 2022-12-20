Bank of Japan changes course, effectively increases interest rate

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Bank of Japan building

The Bank of Japan expanded the range of fluctuation for its long-term interest rate policy on Tuesday, keeping the target at around 0% but allowing 10-year-bond yields to rise as high as 0.5%.

As the previous range had limited the high end of the range to 0.25%, the move is effectively an increase in interest rates.

The short-term interest rate was maintained at minus 0.1%.