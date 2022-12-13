- ECONOMY
Uniqlo to raise prices for spring, summer clothing
17:18 JST, December 13, 2022
Tokyo (Jiji Press) — Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo plans to raise prices for some of its clothing items for spring and summer next year, sources familiar with the matter told Jiji Press on Tuesday.
The move comes in response to soaring materials costs and a weak yen, which are pressuring the Japanese company’s financial performance, the sources said.
Uniqlo this year raised prices substantially for its flagship products for autumn and winter, including popular fleece products.
The company plans to start raising prices for spring and summer products in mid-January. For example, the price of a stretch jacket will be raised to ¥6,990 from ¥5,990.
It plans to keep prices for some products unchanged, including its AIRism functional underwear series.
At a press conference in October, Fast Retailing Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai said that it would be impossible to keep prices for autumn and winter products unchanged due to the yen’s depreciation and higher materials costs.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Restaurants eye robot help to ease labor shortage
-
Japan farmers shift from rice to feed crops as price of imported grain surges
-
Nuclear policy draft indicates shift in Japan’s energy policy
-
Japan firm’s cartilage conduction headphones strike a chord with users
-
Japan set for another round of food, beverage price hikes
JN ACCESS RANKING