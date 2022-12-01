Govt eyes flexible hiring schedule for skilled new grads

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is considering allowing companies to recruit new university graduates with high levels of expertise under a more flexible hiring schedule, starting with those graduating in spring 2026, according to informed sources.

Under current rules, companies can start offering job information in March to university students slated to graduate a year later. They can start their selection processes in June and begin giving informal job offers in October.

The government plans to review part of this recruiting schedule for students with expertise or special skills, starting with such students who will begin working in spring 2026.

The government is expected to apply the current rules to students graduating in spring 2025.