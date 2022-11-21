- ECONOMY
METI to set 60％ renewable energy target for auto manufacturing
16:17 JST, November 21, 2022
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry intends to set a fiscal 2030 target of achieving about 60% renewable-sourced electricity for the energy consumed by the automotive industry. The target is based on the revised Law on Rational Use of Energy, which will come into effect next April. The ministry plans to present the target ratio at a soon-to-be-held meeting of experts, with an eye to accelerating corporate efforts to decarbonize the industry.
Automobile manufacturers use large amounts of electricity in such manufacturing processes as pressing automotive parts and assembling vehicles. Currently, a large share of this power is generated from fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas. The ministry plans to set a goal of increasing the share of this electricity generated from nonfossil sources, such as solar and nuclear power, to 59% by fiscal 2030.
The law obligates the 12,000 or so companies that use more than 1,500 kiloliters of crude oil equivalent per year to set their own targets for the ratio of nonfossil energy in their energy mix for fiscal 2030. The ministry will first present the target for the industry, and then encourage companies to take action in line with the target.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
-
Japan firms form new company for domestic production of next-generation semiconductors
-
Tires made with tomato, sugar cane hit the road as manufacturers eye environment
-
Japan’s MUFG Bank enters 3D map data business
-
Restaurants eye robot help to ease labor shortage
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are