Japan aims to export decarbonization technologies

Japanese Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura speaks at the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday.

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Jiji Press) — Japanese Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura on Tuesday visited the Japan Pavilion at the venue of the ongoing U.N. climate talks, which promotes Japanese companies’ decarbonization technologies.

“We want to spread Japan’s excellent technologies abroad,” Nishimura said, adding that the government needs to give as much support as possible.

Toshiba Corp. is giving a presentation on a superconducting electric motor for aircraft at a pavilion booth at the venue of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

A shift from the existing fossil fuel-powered aircraft engines to electric motors would help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Toshiba group.

Other featured items at the pavilion include a film that reduces heat input from sunlight while allowing heat to escape.

“If these technologies are used widely in Japan and abroad, they will contribute significantly to the fight against global warming,” Nishimura said.