Japan core consumer prices up 3.0 % in Sept.
11:10 JST, October 21, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s core consumer price index in September rose 3.0 % from a year earlier, up for the 13th straight month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Friday.
The result matched the median forecast among 19 economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.
The core CPI, which excludes often volatile fresh food prices, stood at 102.9 against 100 for the base year of 2020. Month on month, the index was up 0.4 % after seasonal adjustment.
