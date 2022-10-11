Kishida to discuss decarbonization with auto industry officials
13:38 JST, October 11, 2022
SUZUKA, Mie — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and relevant Cabinet ministers will exchange views with auto industry officials as early as next month on promoting the decarbonization of automobiles through synthetic fuels and other means. Kishida told reporters about the plan after watching the final race of the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022 at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
Synthetic fuel is produced by combining hydrogen with carbon dioxide emitted from factories and other emission sources. Formula One plans to introduce synthetic fuel.
“I’ve seen here the forefront of technological development, what deserves to be called a ‘laboratory on wheels,’” Kishida said.
