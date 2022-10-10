Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig share Nobel prize in economics
18:56 JST, October 10, 2022
STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize “for research on banks and financial crises”, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year’s crop of Nobel awards and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($883,954).
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyota, Kawasaki pool efforts to build, promote hydrogen engines
-
Apple fans in Japan queue to buy new iPhone 14
-
DyDo, Asahi Soft Drinks form alliance to become front runner in vending machine market
-
Govt aims to boost economy by easing entry for intl travelers
-
All aboard driverless trains: JR East to test automation system on Tokyo loop line in October
JN ACCESS RANKING