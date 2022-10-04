Online advertising regulations begin for three major firms

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s industry ministry designated Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp. Monday as major technology companies subject to newly introduced regulations on online advertising.

The regulations are designed to improve transparency and fairness in online advertising and protect advertisers.

The three companies are now required to notify advertisers of any changes in the terms of contract in advance and improve disclosures.

They are also required to report to the ministry every year about how they respond to advertisers and handle complaints. Those who do not submit such a report will be punished.

The designation was based on annual sales in Japan.

The online advertising regulations were introduced under a law that took effect in February last year to improve transparency in digital transactions.

Online malls and app stores were already brought under the regulations of the law.