BOJ’s settlement system hit by glitch
15:16 JST, September 14, 2022
The Bank of Japan announced Wednesday that its settlement system had a failure. A glitch in the exchange of data with financial institutions has caused delays in some payments and other transactions.
The BOJ announced later on the day that the problem was fixed. The glitch was caused by faulty equipment in the system, and the BOJ replaced problematic components.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Making English an official language to make the company stronger
-
‘Urban mining’ to ramp up recovery of rare metals like lithium, cobalt from discarded electronics
-
Japanese companies business suspensions in Russia hurting bottom lines
-
Japan to participate in British project to develop next-generation nuclear reactor
-
U.S. ambassador: Japan-U.S. alliance has entered era of ‘projection’ into Indo-Pacific
JN ACCESS RANKING