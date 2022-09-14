BOJ’s settlement system hit by glitch

The Bank of Japan building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:16 JST, September 14, 2022

The Bank of Japan announced Wednesday that its settlement system had a failure. A glitch in the exchange of data with financial institutions has caused delays in some payments and other transactions.

The BOJ announced later on the day that the problem was fixed. The glitch was caused by faulty equipment in the system, and the BOJ replaced problematic components.

