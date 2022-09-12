Meiji to up milk, yogurt prices

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese food maker Meiji Co. said Monday that it will raise the prices of 115 of its products, including milk and yogurt, in stages starting with shipments or orders from Nov. 1.

Meiji will hike milk product shipment prices by 2.8-5.5 ％ and suggested retail prices of yogurt products by 3.6-6.3 ％.

The suggested retail price of the company’s popular 400-gram Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt LB81 Plain carton will increase to ¥270 from ¥260.

The markups come as raw milk prices are set to be hiked in November.

The last time Meiji raised milk and yogurt prices was April 2019.

Rivals may follow suit.