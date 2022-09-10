Japan’s M3 money supply gains 3% in Aug.
11:10 JST, September 10, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s M3 money stock in August grew 3.0% from a year before to ¥1.565 quadrillion, logging a record high for the sixth straight month, the Bank of Japan said Friday.
Deposits remained at a high level as consumers refrained from spending due to the novel coronavirus crisis and inflation. The rate of money stock growth was unchanged from the previous month.
The balance of demand deposits rose 5.9% to ¥914.5 trillion, while that of cash increased 2.9% to ¥114.7 trillion.
The broadest liquidity measure expanded 4.0% to ¥2.079 quadrillion.
Of its components, pecuniary trusts climbed 7.7% to ¥361.8 trillion. Investment trusts jumped 6.2% to ¥91.4 trillion, the largest growth since January 2016.
Foreign bonds surged 14.9% to ¥34.7 trillion thanks to the weaker yen.
The M2 gauge, or M3 minus deposits at Japan Post Bank and credit cooperatives, grew 3.4% to ¥1.209 quadrillion.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Southeast Asia LCCs see business taking off
-
‘Urban mining’ to ramp up recovery of rare metals like lithium, cobalt from discarded electronics
-
Making English an official language to make the company stronger
-
Japanese companies business suspensions in Russia hurting bottom lines
-
Survey: Over 60％ of Japan firms negatively impacted by weak yen
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BE:FIRST ready to take on the world
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Over ￥1 million donated to Abe shooter
- Situation in Sahel region a wake-up call regarding population explosion
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel