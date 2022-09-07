Real wages in Japan fall 1.3% in July
11:49 JST, September 7, 2022
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s inflation-adjusted real wage index in July dropped 1.3% from a year before, down for the fourth consecutive month, the labor ministry said in a preliminary report Tuesday.
The decline came as inflation in the country outpaced growth in nominal wages.
The consumer price index excluding imputed rents, used to calculate the real wage index, grew 3.1% in the reporting month. The pace of rise in the price index topped nominal wage growth for the fourth consecutive month.
The average total nominal wage was up 1.8% year on year at ¥377,809 per worker in July, up for seven months in a row, according to the labor survey report.
Of the total, regular pay, including basic salary, rose 1.2%, and overtime and other nonregular pay climbed 4.7%. Special pay, including bonuses, was up 2.8%.
Total nominal wages for full-time workers averaged ¥500,828, up 1.7%, and the average wage for part-time workers grew 3.0% to ¥106,167.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Southeast Asia LCCs see business taking off
-
‘Urban mining’ to ramp up recovery of rare metals like lithium, cobalt from discarded electronics
-
Making English an official language to make the company stronger
-
Japanese companies business suspensions in Russia hurting bottom lines
-
Survey: Over 60％ of Japan firms negatively impacted by weak yen
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BE:FIRST ready to take on the world
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Situation in Sahel region a wake-up call regarding population explosion
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel