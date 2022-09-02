Russian Deputy PM Meets Mitsui Official over Sakhalin-2
14:55 JST, September 2, 2022
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has had talks with a senior official from Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. on the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in the Russian Far East.
According to the Russian government’s announcement Thursday, Novak, who is in charge of Russia’s energy policy, stressed that Sakhalin-2 and other joint projects are beneficial for both Japan and Russia.
Novak said he hopes that cooperation between the two countries in the energy field will be strengthened in a comprehensive manner.
The two sides discussed the continuation of the Japanese firm’s operations in Russia. The talks also covered the Russian Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project, in which Mitsui has interests.
In late August, the Russian government approved the participation of Mitsui and another Japanese trader, Mitsubishi Corp. , in a new company taking over Sakhalin-2 operations.
