Firms turning to ‘evangelists’ to boost IT understanding

Jiji Press file photo

Madoka Sawa of Hitachi Ltd. poses for a photo in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Aug. 5

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese corporations are increasingly employing “evangelists” to promote and increase understanding about their information technology operations.

Firms including Hitachi Ltd. are hoping that such personnel can help communicate the technological knowledge of the IT field that is becoming ever more specialized in an easy-to-understand manner to both company staff and the public, in order to spread understanding of the value of their services and products.

Following in the footsteps of U.S. tech companies, Japanese firms are hoping to fully adopt evangelists to engage in digital transformation.

Hitachi tapped former Microsoft Japan executive officer Madoka Sawa last year as an evangelist for the firm’s internet of things platform Lumada.

Lumada forms the core of Hitachi’s growth strategy of resolving clients’ issues using data, but some have said that the concept is abstract and difficult to understand.

Sawa, known as the “god of presentation” in the IT field, was brought in to attend meetings with clients to help them understand Lumada, as well as conduct lectures and speeches on the topic.

He is also seeking to spread knowledge of Lumada to the Hitachi group’s roughly 370,000 employees, explaining the company’s future direction.

Sawa describes his role as “the start of a game of telephone,” saying, “It’s ultimately the best for me to be rendered unnecessary.” He uses simple language to spread knowledge about Lumada and IT.

Other major Japanese firms such as Fujitsu Ltd. and NTT Communications Corp. have also brought in evangelists. “People who can integrate business and IT knowledge, and talk about that in an easy-to-understand way, are needed” against the backdrop of progress in digitalization, Shohei Ogishima, who serves as an evangelist for attendance management service provider TeamSpirit Inc., said.