Mizuho Bank Experiments with Remote Customer Service; Robots Equipped with Touchscreens Serve Customers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mizuho Bank conducts an experiment using a device that enables remote customer service on Dec. 23 in Ota Ward, Tokyo.

Mizuho Bank is considering introducing remote-controlled robots for customer service at its branches.

Employees will control the self-propelled robots, which are equipped with a touchscreen, to serve customers who visit the branch. If the technology is introduced, employees will be able to work flexibly without being tied to their workplace.

Last month, the bank began experimenting with the technology in collaboration with avatarin Inc., an ANA Group company. The robot’s touch panel can also display the face of the employee serving the customers.

The bank conducts experiments at its Kamata Branch in Ota Ward, Tokyo. Specifically, it will set up a robot at the seminar venue and have employees remotely operate it from within the branch to see whether it can be used to serve customers and respond to individual inquiries.