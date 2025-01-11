Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 Unveils 900 Custom Cars; Features Nissan R32 EV, Honda Hybrid Prelude, Hyundai Inster, many more

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nissan’s R32 EV

The Tokyo Auto Salon custom car exhibition is being held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba. Approximately 900 vehicles will be on display through Sunday. During the press preview, classic cars reimagined as electric vehicles (EVs) and revivals of popular cars of the past attracted significant attention.

Nissan Motor Co. showcased the R32 EV, a concept model based on the luxury sports car R32 Skyline GT-R. This vehicle, originally released over 30 years ago, has been modified with EV batteries and motors. Additionally, a specialized sound system reproduces the original engine sounds and vibrations. While the exhibition aims to highlight the charm of this iconic car, there are currently no plans for commercial sales.

Honda’s Prelude

Honda Motor Co. announced the revival of the Prelude, a model once popular among young drivers, returning after 25 years as a four-seater hybrid vehicle set for release this fall. A company representative said, “This model is designed to pursue and pass on the joy of driving, even as autonomous driving becomes more widespread.”

Toyota Motor Corp. presented the latest model of its Land Cruiser sports utility vehicle alongside an early model developed in the 1950s, emphasizing the enduring appeal of this long-selling series.

From overseas, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. exhibited the compact EV Inster, which is set to launch in Japan this spring.