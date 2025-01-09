Home>Business>Companies

Sony Honda Mobility EV to be Priced from $89,900 (¥14 Mil.) in U.S.; About Double the Price of Tesla’s Model Y SUV

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela 1 is seen in Las Vegas on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:17 JST, January 9, 2025

LAS VEGAS — Sony Honda Mobility Inc. President Izumi Kawanishi said Tuesday in Las Vegas that the Afeela 1 electric vehicle, which can now be preordered in the United States, would be priced from $89,900 (¥14 million).

Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between Honda Motor Co. and Sony Group Corp., will produce the Afeela 1 at a Honda plant in Ohio.

In the United States, the price of the Afeela 1 will start from $89,900, about double the price of Tesla Inc.’s Model Y sport utility vehicle. The price in Japan has yet to be determined, but the EVs are scheduled to arrive to Japan from Ohio in 2026.

“We hope to gradually gain fans,” Kawanishi said.

The Afeela 1 will also have an artificial intelligence feature that utilizes OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

