Mizuho’s Online Banking Services Hit by Glitch
10:39 JST, January 1, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—A glitch made it difficult for Mizuho Bank customers to access its online banking services temporarily Tuesday, the major Japanese lender announced.
The internet banking services are believed to have suffered a so-called distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attack, in which enormous amounts of data are sent to overload traffic.
The problem occurred around 7 a.m. and was resolved shortly after 10 a.m., according to the bank.
The glitch hit mainly the bank’s “Mizuho Direct” service for retail customers and its “Mizuho e-Business Site” service for corporate clients.
No leak of customer information or damage from a computer virus has been confirmed, the bank said. The bank released a statement apologizing for causing trouble to customers.
In Japan, problems believed to have been caused by DDoS attacks occurred at MUFG Bank and Japan Airlines last week. A similar glitch hit Resona Bank intermittently on Saturday evening and later.
