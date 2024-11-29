Nippon TV Network’s 4 Core Affiliates to Merge Operation Next Year
20:20 JST, November 29, 2024
The four core Nippon TV Network affiliates Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co., Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co., Yomiuri Telecasting Corp., and Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp. will establish a holding company “Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corporation” to merge their operations on April 1, 2025, Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. announced Friday.
The four companies, based in Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka respectively, will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the holding company. Nippon Television Holdings is expected to be the new holding company’s largest shareholder, with The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings to be the second largest shareholder.
