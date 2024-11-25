Japanese Food Firm Marumiya Recalls Kamameshi-related Product after Finding Foreign Object, Possibly Cockroach

Courtesy of Marumiya Corp.

Tori Gobo Kamameshi no Moto.

Marumiya Corp. announced that it will recall about 15,000 of its pre-packaged ingredient boxes for making kamameshi rice called “Tori Gobo Kamameshi no Moto.” The recall comes after a foreign object that appeared to be a cockroach was found in one of the products.

The company said no health problems have been reported so far.

The products in question have a best-before date of Aug. 21 and Sept. 3 in 2025. The bag inside the product is marked “U4230N54.”