Japanese Food Firm Marumiya Recalls Kamameshi-related Product after Finding Foreign Object, Possibly Cockroach
18:07 JST, November 25, 2024
Marumiya Corp. announced that it will recall about 15,000 of its pre-packaged ingredient boxes for making kamameshi rice called “Tori Gobo Kamameshi no Moto.” The recall comes after a foreign object that appeared to be a cockroach was found in one of the products.
The company said no health problems have been reported so far.
The products in question have a best-before date of Aug. 21 and Sept. 3 in 2025. The bag inside the product is marked “U4230N54.”
