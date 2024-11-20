Tokyo Metro, Sumitomo Corp. to Join Operator of London’s ‘Elizabeth Line’ through 7-Year Contract
15:21 JST, November 20, 2024
LONDON – A Joint Venture, which comprises Tokyo Metro Co., Sumitomo Corp. and a major U.K. passenger transport provider, will be entrusted to operate the Elizabeth line from May 2025, Transport for London announced on Tuesday.
It will be the first time Tokyo Metro takes on the operation of a line outside its own network. The contract will be for seven years and may be extended a further two.
Named after Queen Elizabeth, the Elizabeth line began its service in May 2022. The line crosses the city of London from east to west, connecting Heathrow Airport with the city center and carrying more than 700,000 passengers every day.
