Subaru to End Sales of Legacy Outback in Japan; SUV Last Product in Legacy Series Lasting 30 Years
14:31 JST, October 25, 2024
Subaru Corp. will end domestic sales of its SUV Legacy Outback by the end of March next year due to various reasons including declining sales, the company announced on Thursday.
The Outback is the only vehicle left in the Legacy series. The car, which has been familiar in Japan for over 30 years, will be phased out in the country.
Sales of the Outback will continue in North America, according to Subaru. The Legacy was introduced in 1989, with the seventh generation being the latest one. A total of 1,468,673 units were sold in Japan as of September.
The Legacy series used to include sedans and station wagons. Station wagons became popular for a while in Japan but Subaru’s Levorg, which is slightly smaller, replaced them. Subaru ended production of station wagons in 2014.
