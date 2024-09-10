Yahoo! News Introduces AI that Prompts Users to Review Comments Before Posting; Aims to Reduce Offensive Content
14:05 JST, September 10, 2024
LY Corp. introduced a function on Monday in which artificial intelligence encourages Yahoo! News users to review their comments on the news distribution site before posting them when such comments involve expressions that could be offensive.
AI detects words that violate comment posting rules or expressions that may be perceived as offensive. It suggests that users who are about to post them should review the language, while displaying part of the comments in question.
The suggestions include a recommendation to change the words or expressions by using gentle language.
Users can decide whether to follow the suggestions and can post their comments without making any changes.
LY said it aims to further ensure sound comment section operations by providing users with an opportunity to review their comments.
Personal attacks, harassment, abusive language and inappropriate or inconsiderate criticism is prohibited in Yahoo! News’ comment section.
LY takes measures, including deletion, against comments that violate the rules.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
-
Japan’s Casio to Launch Durable Clothing Range Inspired by G-Shock Brand; Company to Debut Durable T-Shirt in Late August
-
Insufficient Rice Supply Hits Japan; Sever Heat, Rising Demand from Inbound Tourist Among Factors
-
Japanese Firm Hitachi to Release Vacuum Using AR That Turns Cleaning Into a Game; Stressful Cleaning May Become More Enjoyable
-
Sony to Open New Brand Complex Building in Tokyo’s Ginza Next Year; ‘Ginza Sony Park’ to Serve as Brand Hub for Entertainment Businesses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26