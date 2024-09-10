Home>Business>Companies

Yahoo! News Introduces AI that Prompts Users to Review Comments Before Posting; Aims to Reduce Offensive Content

14:05 JST, September 10, 2024

LY Corp. introduced a function on Monday in which artificial intelligence encourages Yahoo! News users to review their comments on the news distribution site before posting them when such comments involve expressions that could be offensive.

AI detects words that violate comment posting rules or expressions that may be perceived as offensive. It suggests that users who are about to post them should review the language, while displaying part of the comments in question.

The suggestions include a recommendation to change the words or expressions by using gentle language.

Users can decide whether to follow the suggestions and can post their comments without making any changes.

LY said it aims to further ensure sound comment section operations by providing users with an opportunity to review their comments.

Personal attacks, harassment, abusive language and inappropriate or inconsiderate criticism is prohibited in Yahoo! News’ comment section.

LY takes measures, including deletion, against comments that violate the rules.

