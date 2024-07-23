Japan’s SoftBank Mobile Phone Services Hit by Communication Failure; Data Services Available But Phone Still Down

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

SoftBank Corp. announced Tuesday that network failure of its mobile phone services have occurred since around 12:20 p.m. with users unable to make phone calls or finding services difficult to use. Phone calls to police and other emergency services are partially adversely affected.

The company said the cause of the failure was being investigated and it was working to restore services quickly. As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, data communication services are available.