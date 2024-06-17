Sompo Japan Prearranged Premiums for 385 Companies
10:55 JST, June 17, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. inappropriately prearranged with other nonlife insurers premiums for contracts with a total of 385 corporate clients in possible violation of the antimonopoly law, a report by an external investigation committee has shown.
The malpractice was found to have been conducted at about 80% of the company’s sales offices.
The committee also discovered cases in which Sompo Japan management was involved in the misconduct, warning that a similar scandal may occur unless the firm carries out drastic structural reforms.
It concluded that 96 of the company’s 125 sales offices inappropriately prearranged premiums with other insurers and said that the practice was commonplace mainly among sales personnel.
Staff obtained, from other companies, the terms and conditions of insurance contracts and shared them internally, the committee said.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%
-
Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
-
Poor Catches Spur New Hope in Salmon Farming; Kushiro Port in Hokkaido Among Regions Stepping up Salmon Farming
-
MUFG Bank, Affiliates May Be Penalized over Client Info Sharing
-
Japanese Companies Help Build Metro Lines Overseas; JR East And Others Share More Than A Century’s Worth Of Knowledge
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected