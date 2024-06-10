Japan’s Transport Ministry Inspects Mazda Motor Corp. Headquarters; Last Among Five Vehicle Makers Searched Over Testing Fraud
17:23 JST, June 10, 2024
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry conducted an on-site inspection of Mazda Motor Corp.’s headquarters in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture on Monday afternoon, under the Road Transport Vehicle Law over falsified applications for model certification.
Mazda is the last vehicle manufacturer following Toyota Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co.
Mazda falsified collision and engine testing on five models including the Mazda2 and Roadster RF, which had been in production, until the fraud came to light. Hundred and fifty thousand vehicles are affected.
