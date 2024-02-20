Beloved Giant Panda Xiang Xiang Doing Well in China; Nearly 1 Year Since Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo Panda Was Returned

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Xiang Xiang walks around her enclosure at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an, Sichuan Province, on Sunday.

SHANGHAI — Nearly a year has passed since four giant pandas in Japan were returned to China, where they continue to attract many visitors.

At the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an, Sichuan Province, on Sunday, visitors were excited to see Xiang Xiang, a 6-year-old giant panda that was born and raised in Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, walk around her enclosure.

“She’s so cute!” said a 22-year-old university student from Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

She said she was glad she was finally able to see the panda.

Xiang Xiang has been living at the center since she returned to China on Feb. 21, 2023, and the public has been able to see her since October. Xiang Xiang has reportedly been getting used to her new surroundings.

Thursday will mark one year since the giant pandas Eimei, 31, and his 9-year-old twin daughters Ouhin and Touhin, were returned to China. The three were very popular at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture. Ouhin and Touhin looked relaxed on Sunday at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, where they currently live.