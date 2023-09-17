Exclusive: Beijing Instructs Chinese EV Makers to Use Domestically Produced Electronic Parts

Reuters

ATTO 3 of BYD, a Chinese automobile manufacturer, is displayed during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 4.

The Chinese government is instructing its electric vehicle manufacturers to use domestically produced electronic components, including semiconductors, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

It is believed that China is aiming to establish a self-sufficient supply chain for EVs, a rapidly growing field in the global market. It is highly likely that Japanese, U.S. and European parts manufacturers will no longer be suppliers to Chinese EV producers in the future.

The Chinese government has been stepping up efforts to exclude foreign capital from its growing fields, going against its own slogan of “high-level openness.”

According to sources, EV manufacturers were verbally told by a former minister in charge of industrial policy at a meeting, which included representatives from domestic automakers, last November.

It is said that the former minister not only asked manufacturers to use domestically produced parts, such as semiconductors, but also set a target for what percentage of their parts should be domestically produced. If manufacturers fail to meet the targets, they may be subject to penalties, sources said.