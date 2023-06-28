LDP Motegi Meets with Taiwan Vice Premier in Tokyo

Jiji Press

Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, right, meets with Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan in Tokyo on Wednesday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday held talks with Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan at the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo.

“Taiwan is an extremely important partner for Japan, sharing fundamental values as well as close economic relations and personnel exchanges,” Motegi said.

Cheng replied that Taiwan hopes to cooperate with Japan in many fields for their future.

Motegi and Cheng are believed to have exchanged opinions on China’s increasing military pressure on Taiwan and the future of Japan-Taiwan relations.