- ASIA-PACIFIC
LDP Motegi Meets with Taiwan Vice Premier in Tokyo
17:57 JST, June 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday held talks with Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan at the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo.
“Taiwan is an extremely important partner for Japan, sharing fundamental values as well as close economic relations and personnel exchanges,” Motegi said.
Cheng replied that Taiwan hopes to cooperate with Japan in many fields for their future.
Motegi and Cheng are believed to have exchanged opinions on China’s increasing military pressure on Taiwan and the future of Japan-Taiwan relations.
