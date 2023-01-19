Japanese Singer Yoko Minamino Appointed Goodwill Ambassador to Cambodia

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, left, presents Yoko Minamino with a letter announcing her appointment as a goodwill ambassador to Cambodia.

Singer and actress Yoko Minamino has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador to Cambodia to help commemorative events being held to mark the 70th anniversary of Japan’s diplomatic ties with that nation.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi handed Minamino a letter confirming her appointment at the ministry Wednesday.

Minamino, 55, developed an affinity for Cambodia and its people during a visit there to film a TV program in 1989. She expressed this feeling last year in the song “Rainbow for Tomorrow.” Minamino will visit Phnom Penh next month to attend a commemorative event.

“I want to convey the good things about Japan and also sing the song that expresses my feelings toward Cambodia,” Minamino said to reporters.