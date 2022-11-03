N. Korea apparently fires ballistic missile again
23:11 JST, November 3, 2022
Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press) — A possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea on Thursday night, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.
In the morning the same day, North Korea fired three apparent ballistic missiles, including a possible intercontinental ballistic missile.
