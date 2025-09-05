Hot word :

Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Suspended Due to Heavy Rain

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Central Japan Railway Co.(JR Tokai)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:20 JST, September 5, 2025

Tokaido Shinkansen train services have been suspended between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on Friday morning as rainfall exceeded the standard limit, according to Central Japan Railway Co.

Typhoon Peipah, or No. 15, has caused an increased amount of rain in the Tokai region.

