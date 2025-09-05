Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Suspended Due to Heavy Rain
11:20 JST, September 5, 2025
Tokaido Shinkansen train services have been suspended between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on Friday morning as rainfall exceeded the standard limit, according to Central Japan Railway Co.
Typhoon Peipah, or No. 15, has caused an increased amount of rain in the Tokai region.
