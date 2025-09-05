Tomei, Shin-Tomei Expressways Partially Closed Due to Typhoon, Heavy Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shin-Tomei Expressway in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture

Parts of the Tomei Expressway and Shin-Tomei Expressway have been closed due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon Peipah, also called No. 15, which hit the Tokai region on Friday, according to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, road closures were in effect between Fuji Interchange and Fukuroi Interchange on the Tomei Expressway, and from Fujieda-Okabe Interchange to Mori-Kakegawa Interchange and from Hamamatsu-Hamakita Interchange to Shinshiro Interchange on the Shin-Tomei Expressway.