Tomei, Shin-Tomei Expressways Partially Closed Due to Typhoon, Heavy Rain
16:30 JST, September 5, 2025
Parts of the Tomei Expressway and Shin-Tomei Expressway have been closed due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon Peipah, also called No. 15, which hit the Tokai region on Friday, according to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, road closures were in effect between Fuji Interchange and Fukuroi Interchange on the Tomei Expressway, and from Fujieda-Okabe Interchange to Mori-Kakegawa Interchange and from Hamamatsu-Hamakita Interchange to Shinshiro Interchange on the Shin-Tomei Expressway.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
-
Two Firefighters Killed in Osaka Fire Believed to Have Suffocated Just 10 Minutes After Arriving at Building
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story