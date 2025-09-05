Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Tomei, Shin-Tomei Expressways Partially Closed Due to Typhoon, Heavy Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Shin-Tomei Expressway in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:30 JST, September 5, 2025

Parts of the Tomei Expressway and Shin-Tomei Expressway have been closed due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon Peipah, also called No. 15, which hit the Tokai region on Friday, according to the Japan Road Traffic Information Center.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, road closures were in effect between Fuji Interchange and Fukuroi Interchange on the Tomei Expressway, and from Fujieda-Okabe Interchange to Mori-Kakegawa Interchange and from Hamamatsu-Hamakita Interchange to Shinshiro Interchange on the Shin-Tomei Expressway.

Related Articles

Strong Winds in Central Shizuoka Pref. Overturn Truck, Blow Away Signboard 

Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumes After Suspension Due to Heavy Rain 

Typhoon Peipah Makes Landfall on Kii Peninsula, Approaching Tokai, Kanto Regions 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING